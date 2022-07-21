(WWLP) – A concern has risen over drivers that are taking multiple medications before hitting the road.

According to new research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, nearly half of the drivers surveyed said they used one or more potentially impairing medication in the last 30 days.

Drivers who take one or more potentially driver impairing (PDI) medications may be unaware of the possible impacts on their driving ability.

These medications could have effects that can be dangerous when mixed with driving, such as dizziness, sleepiness, fainting, blurred vision, slowed movement, and attention problems.

“Our research finds that many drivers are taking one or more potentially impairing medications before getting behind the wheel,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Government Affairs. “It is important for medical professionals to offer clear consultation to their patients of the possible risks and ensure they understand them.

The medications that seem to be used the most by drivers are antihistamines, cough medicines, antidepressants, prescription pain medicines, muscle relaxants, sleep aids, and amphetamines. AAA states that not all drivers who reported taking them were impaired, since effects can vary in people.

The percentage of drivers for each medication category. Courtesy of AAA Northeast.

“Understandably, it may seem impossible for patients to maintain their independence behind the wheel and use the medications they need to stay healthy. It turns out we can achieve both goals, but not without guidance from our doctor or pharmacist,” said Ms. Maguire. “Our research suggests too few medical professionals provide these warnings or suggest ways patients can navigate this tough challenge.”

Those that are under PDI medications should be discussed with a doctor or pharmacist to preserve safe driving.

According to AAA, these are some safety reminders: