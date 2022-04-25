(WWLP) – As gas prices stay high, researchers with Mass-Budget say that a gas tax holiday would hurt the fight against climate change.

The researchers instead proposed six alternatives that would lower the number of greenhouse gasses and save money at the pump.

Researchers suggest that lawmakers make public transportation free. They also say drivers should drive the speed limit. The faster a person drives over the speed of 50 miles per hour, the more gas they use.

They also suggest working from home and using electric vehicles if possible.