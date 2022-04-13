(WWLP) – A newly discovered strain of covid-19, known as Omicron X-E, is spreading around the world. This new strain is a hybrid of two earlier sub-variants of BA1 and BA2.

In the United Kingdom. 11-hundred cases have been detected. Japan’s health ministry says they have detected one case from a women in her 30’s that was traveling into the country. Omicron XE has also been detected in Thailand, India and Israel.

Health experts say it is too soon to conclude the new subvariant’s severity or ability to evade vaccines.