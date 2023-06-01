SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Every day 120 Americans are killed with guns. On Thursday night members of the Springfield community are standing together against gun violence and raising awareness.

Several organizations including the ‘Nonviolent Springfield Coalition’ and the ‘Mass Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence’ gathered between Main and Court Street in downtown Springfield all wearing Orange for an early observance of National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which is held on June 2nd.

“Gun violence is the the leading cause of death for children in this country, which is ridiculous and that shouldn’t happen. We are not anti-gun, we are anti-gun violence, and we are anti-all kinds of violence,” expressed Rev. Lauren Holm, the Pastor of Bethesda Lutheran Church.

According to data gun violence takes the lives of 43,000 people each year.