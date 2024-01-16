WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A proposed project to build a warehouse in Westfield has generated some local concern.

Dozens filled City Hall Tuesday night addressing their concerns about the proposal to the Westfield Planning Board. Many fear the facility and the nearly 1,200 trucks going to and from will create pollution and additional traffic. There is also concern that 1.4 million SF will be built on a water resource protection zone protecting the aquifer drinking water.

The project, ‘Falcon Landing’, is a 524-thousand-square-foot general distribution facility on a 126-acre site between Falcon Drive and North Road. The plan is to have just over 360 parking spaces and about 320 trailer spaces.

“Both of those intersections are already at capacity. It has several twists and turns, there are sections, where there is almost no visibility, 300 feet up the road, it is teribbly most one of the most dangerous sections of roadway, said Sue McFarlin, President of the Hampton Pond Association.

“It be more congested and more problematic, especially with the school nearby and the residences,” added Simon J. Brighenti, Jr., JD, Principal and Owner, Landon Ayer Consultants, LLC.

A tenant has not secured the site at this time, but the warehouse will still go up if one is not secured prior to construction, pending approvals.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.