(WWLP) – Heating bills for residents in Massachusetts this winter season will skyrocket due to the growing cost of energy sources.

The cost of heating homes this winter has been a topic of concern for months, and as we inch closer to colder temperatures, organizations across the state are doing what they can to help.

The Massachusetts Association for Community Action or MASS-CAP is one of those organizations, trying to ensure households stay safe and warm this winter. MASSCAP has a message on its home page stating, “we are collectively bracing for an extremely challenging home heating winter season with retail prices for energy at or near multi-year highs across the United States; however, we are ready and here for you!”

Applications for home energy assistance are currently being accepted online, and income-eligible households may receive help from November 1st through April 28th of next year.

Both renters and homeowners are eligible for assistance. Depending on your heat source, households may be eligible for more than $1,000 in assistance.

These are the websites where you can apply to the online application portal and find out more information on other heating and energy assistance programs.

MASSCAP also has a weatherization program that runs year-round for income-eligible households with air sealing, attic insulation, and weatherization-related repairs.