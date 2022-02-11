SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mind, body, soul. That’s the theme of Black History Month 2022. Some food for your soul while supporting black owned establishments.

Every February we celebrate the achievements of Black Americans. In doing so, people are encouraged to frequent local Black-owned businesses to show their support for businesses like Dewey’s Jazz Lounge in Springfield.

“Starting next Saturday we’ll be holding a pride social where we acknowledge and celebrate queer activist within the black community and the following Sunday we’ll also be hosting a poetry slam celebrating Black History Month and black artists.” said Kenny Lumpkin, Operating Owner of Dewey’s.

And this year proving even more important to support these establishments, with data finding Black owned businesses were among some of the hardest hit by the pandemic. Right next door you’ll also find the Ethnic Study a black owned café, on the other side 1636 North a minority owned business cooking up black history every day.

“The name 1636 North derives from the history of Springfield.. Springfield was founded in 1636. We like to highlight a lot of Springfield’s unknow history like the underground railroad that we’re in Springfield that a lot of people don’t know about.” said Julianny Molinary, owner of 1636 North. She added they even have a map of all those stops in house.

These are just a few of the black owned and inspired businesses in the area. To find out how else you can support just click here to take a look at how to find and support black owned businesses.