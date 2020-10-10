Restoration Company continues work through Delta

Caleb Cormier moves debris after Hurricane Delta moved through, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Delta hit as a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 100 mph (155 kph) before rapidly weakening over land. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Lake Charles, LA. (WIAT) — Debris from Hurricane Laura and Delta is scattered across Lake Charles and parts of Louisiana.

Crews from across the country have aided in cleaning efforts for the coast.

One of those companies, ATI Disaster Recovery Services, has been down in the area for weeks helping with commercial clean up.

Grant Wassal with professional services says they want to do everything they can to help those in need on the coast.

“Just basically helping them try to get back to some normal,” Wassal said.

Wassal says with multiple hurricanes hitting the area, the clean up could take more time.

“The rain that comes in behind the winds can actually do a lot of damage also. So, it’s best for us to get in early to those businesses and homes and things tarped off,” Wassal said.

Wassal believes after this hurricane season, people need to have the proper insurance.

“When you see two or three years where you dont ave any hurricane activity, it’s easy to say do I need to add this extra piece to my insurance policy? And this is proof. I’m positive of it,” Wassal said.

LATEST POSTS