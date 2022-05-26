HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Work crews have been restoring Lady Liberty which is the centerpiece of Veterans Memorial Park.

Extensive improvements are being made for this project after receiving funding from the city’s Community Preservation Act.

Lady Liberty was dedicated on July 4, 1876, the 100th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Chiseled into granite below her are the names of the 55 Holyoke men, who lost their lives during the Civil War. Their names are barely legible.

Crews have been working to restore the statue and except for some minor touch up areas, it is almost complete.