Retired doctor in Colorado honors healthcare workers who died of COVID-19 with ribbon memorial

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (WWLP) – A retired doctor from Fort Collins, Colorado wanted to honor the healthcare workers who have died from the virus and created a ribbon memorial that now lines her block to help people visualize the devastating impact.

“I want them to see the scale of what this means, there are at least 2,900. The actual number that I used was 2,921 which seems to be the best available data that there is,” said Dr. Karyl Ting.

The number comes from an investigation done by The Guardian and Kaiser Health News.

The report tallying up the number of healthcare workers lost to COVID-19 includes people like doctors and nurses as well as social workers and administrators.

There are nearly 3,000 ribbons enough to line the sidewalk in front of Ting’s house in Fort Collins from one corner to the next.



“Whether they’re doctors or they’re orderlies, these are people who were doing their jobs who sacrificed. They were on the front lines and they died,” said Ting who worked as a doctor for 38 years and retired two years ago.



For decades she worked to treat the sick and help the injured and she wants to make sure she can honor the sacrifices of her colleagues.



“I got about halfway down this line before I started crying, each one of these ribbons are people that have basically been lost, the folks that are doing this care are sacrificing so much,” said Ting.

The government has not yet released data on how many healthcare workers have died from COVID-19 in the United States.