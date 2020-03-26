Retired Hampden Police Sgt. battling COVID-19

HAMPDEN, Mass (WWLP) – A retired Hampden Police Sergeant with a rare autoimmune disease is fighting the battle of COVID-19.

Sgt. Bill Roy, who spent over 40 years as a police officer, is in the Intensive Care Unit at Baystate Medical Center on a respirator with pneumonia in both his lungs.

His daughter, shared his story on Facebook saying she wishes she could be there to hold his hand and tell him to “keep up the fight.”

According to his daughter, Roy was almost done with another round of treatments to kill off his B cells when the coronavirus first arrived in Massachusetts. Roy and his family did everything they could to protect themselves, but he still got sick.



“All I want to do right now is give my Dad a great big hug and I can’t even do that. I wasn’t even able to hug him before he went to the hospital the first time, as we had been keeping our distance. I’ve been an emotional wreck this past week and I’m not even the one that is sick. As of early this morning he was sedated and intubated and is currently in the ICU on a respirator. I wish I could be in there to hold his hand, to tell him to keep up the fight, but currently I can’t.” -Bill Roy’s daughter said in a Facebook post

His daughter says he has a long road ahead of him but hopes by sharing his story the power of positivity will reach him.