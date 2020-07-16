Retired Longmeadow FBI agent to be arraigned for confrontation with children on bicycles

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (AP) – A former FBI agent is heading to court to answer to charges that he drove his truck toward a group of four middle-school aged children on bicycles after they taunted him.

Cliff Hedges is scheduled for arraignment on July 28 in connection with the incident in Longmeadow that occurred June 2.

He faces four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. No children were injured.

Hedges recently retired after 26 years with the FBI as a special agent and supervisory agent in Springfield. His attorney declined comment.