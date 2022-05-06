LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two retired Las Vegas police officers are offering a reward for divers who find additional bodies in Lake Mead.

David Kohlmeier and Daniel Minor host “The Problem Solver Show” on local cable. The two men said they would offer $5,000 for any additional remains.

“The Problem Solver is offering this challenge in an effort to bring a sense of closure to the families and friends of the victims, and to assist local law enforcement in their efforts,” the men said in a statement Thursday.

(Shawna Hollister/KLAS)

Boaters discovered the body in the first barrel around 3 p.m. Sunday. KLAS also located a second barrel nearby, but investigators determined Tuesday it was empty.

“A second barrel was discovered by a local news crew reporting on the discovery of the barrel,” the men said. “The second barrel, which appeared to be empty, was found a couple of hundred feet from the other and was also discovered onshore.”

A body was discovered in a barrel on the shore of Lake Mead outside of Las Vegas on May 1, 2022. (Shawna Hollister/KLAS)

The men are setting up a fund to pay out money to divers.

Las Vegas Metro police have received numerous tips since Sunday’s discovery. A spokesperson did not release the exact number on Wednesday, only saying it was “several dozen.”

The KLAS I-Team discovered a second barrel on Monday. (David Charns/KLAS)

The Clark County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the remains.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com/report-a-crime. Information can also be sent via text by sending “CRIMENV” and then your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest.