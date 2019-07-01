Retired publisher, president of Republican Newspaper passes away

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – David Starr, retired publisher and President of the Republican Newspaper, has died.

Starr was 96-years-old. Congressman Richard Neal released a statement remembering Starr’s impact on the city of Springfield, and how he would be missed. He went on to call Starr a “legendary figure in the field of journalism.”

Springfield Mayor, Domenic Sarno, also released a statement expressing his sadness at Starr’s passing. Sarno said Starr’s “head, heart, and soul were always known for the betterment of our Springfield.

Neal’s full statement reads:

With the passing of David Starr, the City of Springfield has lost one of its greatest champions. He was a man for all seasons who made an extraordinary contribution to the city’s renaissance during the 1980’s. A legendary figure in the field of journalism, a generous patron of the arts with his wife Peggy, and a skilled businessman, David Starr excelled in every endeavor. The vibrant downtown we enjoy today would not be possible without his remarkable leadership and vision. I will miss his friendship, good humor, and the professionalism he brought to the news business. He truly believed he had a responsibility to create a more informed public. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult hour

Sarno’s full statement said: