(WWLP) – A retired Massachusetts State Police supervisor will pay back tens of thousands of dollars and serve probation for his role in the overtime scandal.

Former Lieutenant David Keefe is the last trooper to settle his criminal case in the scandal. He admitted to stealing more than $20,000 in overtime for hours he never worked.

He admitted to leaving shifts early. Keefe was one of the supervisors of the former Troop E, which patrolled the Mass Pike. He must pay $20,000 in restitution, serve two years of probation and do community service.