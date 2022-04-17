BOSTON (WWLP) – Boston’s iconic swan boats have returned, as can be seen during the spring and summer months, slowly floating around the public garden lagoon. The boats are made of copper or fiberglass and look like elegant swans.

The return of the boats marks the 145th season of the Boston icons, with the oldest swan in the fleet celebrating its 112th season.

First launched in 1877, by Irish immigrant and shipbuilder Robert Paget, the legendary swan boats continue to be owned and operated by the Paget family all these years later.

Ticket prices are the following:

Adults $4.50

Children $3.00 (age 2 to 15 years)

Under two-years-old ride free

Seniors $4.00 (65+)

Spring Hours – April 16 to June 20

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Summer Hours – June 21 to Labor Day

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The last day to use the swan boats is September 5, 2022.