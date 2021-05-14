Rhode Island accelerates reopening

(SHNS) – One of the Bay State’s neighbors to the south is accelerating its reopening plans and revising mask guidance in the wake of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s major shift on masking.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee announced Friday that the Ocean State will fully reopen on May 21, one week earlier than originally planned, allowing businesses to open to 100 percent capacity and removing limits on social gatherings.

McKee also said his state would align on Tuesday with the CDC’s new recommendation that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks or socially distance in most settings.

“Starting May 18th, Rhode Island will adopt new @CDCgov mask-wearing guidance,” McKee tweeted. “Fully-vaccinated Rhode Islanders will no longer need to wear masks or social distance in most indoor spaces.”