BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Rhode Island pleaded guilty in connection to charges related to a violent kidnapping and witness retaliation and intimidation scheme.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici pleaded guilty to the following:

Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin

Possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Conspiracy to commit kidnapping

Conspiracy to obstruct justice by retaliating against a witness, victim or informant

A 2018 investigation revealed a wide-ranging heroin trafficking conspiracy in the Cape Cod area. The court documents indicate calls intercepted identified Basilici as a member of the drug trafficking organization. The calls indicated that Basilici discussed hiding in the woods after a shooting on May 8, 2019 and he changed his phone number to avoid arrest.

An assault was caught on camera recorded by Basilici shows 18 minutes of a victim who was lured from Massachusetts to Rhode Island, where he was kidnapped, stripped naked, assaulted, threatened, and repeatedly yelled at the victim for being a “rat” because they believed the victim was cooperating with law enforcement.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 7th.

“The defendant’s conduct is nothing short of horrifying. Mr. Basilici actively and willingly participated in a violent scheme to kidnap, beat and terrorize a victim who he wrongly believed was working with law enforcement. Additionally, he possessed a firearm for the purpose of facilitating the heroin trafficking conspiracy that he was involved in,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “This case is another example of how drug trafficking activities drive violence in our communities. Pursuing drug traffickers and violent criminals is a top priority of my administration. We will find and prosecute those who threaten the health and safety of our communities. They will be removed from the neighborhoods they terrorize and harm.”

“As we all know, drug trafficking in our communities, along with the gun and physical violence that often accompanies it, is a serious threat to our families and communities,” said Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division. “This is unacceptable and will not be allowed to happen. DEA and its local, state and federal partners are dedicated to bringing to justice those that commit these crimes.”