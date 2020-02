PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- A man living out of his car died from cold exposure in Peoria on Thursday.

Peoria County Jamie Harwood said 64-year-old Michael T. Balicki, reportedly homeless, died from hypothermia. Balicki was found unresponsive in his car and covered in blankets by officers from the Peoria Police Department in the Walmart parking lot at 3315 N. University St.