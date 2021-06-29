Ribbon cutting at Granny’s Baking Table in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s newest baking shop sees itself as the leading edge of a downtown business resurgence.

Mayor Domenic Sarno helped with the ribbon cutting honors at Granny’s Baking Table on Bridge Street, a stone’s throw from Stearns Square park across the street. Co-owner Sonya Yelder told 22News, she’s hoping Granny’s Baking Table helps return the neighborhood to its former glory.

“I remember when the block was filled with restaurants, shops, Steigers, all these places that we had where we spent our time. Johnson’s book store, I want to be part of that revitalization,” said Yelder.

Granny’s Baking Table has already made some friends during the month and a half they’ve been open in advance of Tuesday’s official ribbon cutting.