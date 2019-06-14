Ribbon-cutting held for completed downtown Springfield mural

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A now completed mural was unveiled in downtown Springfield Thursday night.

The 5,000 square foot mural was unveiled on Main Street tonight at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new mural is located on Dwight St. on the Skyview downtown Parking Garage.

This mural is different from the rest–local residents were able to participate in the painting of it last week. One Springfield resident told 22News, the artwork makes him proud to be a resident in the city.

“I’m really honored to be a part of Springfield and see the resurgence, and I really hope that this type of art can come to the McKnight district,” said Lorenzo Gaines of Springfield. “So that other people can experience it not just downtown, but throughout the entire city.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was presented by the GoodSpace Murals team. The mural was made during the Fresh Paint Springfield Mural festival.