Ribbon cutting to celebrate renovation of Springfield Innovation Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – DevelopSpringfield will be hosting a ceremonial ribbon cutting commemorating the completed restoration of 276 Bridge Street, the Springfield Innovation Center, will be taking place Thursday morning.

Congressman Richard Neal and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will be attending the event along with the DevelopSpringfield board of directors.

The Springfield Innovation Center is a “mixed-use” center for entrepreneurs that will serve as the cornerstone of downtown Springfield’s newly designated Innovation District.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the buildings will be rehabilitated for use as a business accelerator based on the MassChallenge model that will be operated by Valley Venture Mentors along with a ground floor restaurant/cafe and complimentary commercial office space designed to support new business start-ups and help foster a culture of entrepreneurship within the city.

The Springfield Innovation center expects multiple new tenants to occupy the building in the near future, including Berkshire Bank who are set to move in around early 2020. Berkshire Bank is developing an outreach center designed to help under-served communities access banking services and business capital.

22News Reporter Sy Becker will be at the event and you can watch the full report on 22News starting at 5:00 pm.