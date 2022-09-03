WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A reception was held at the end of the Ride to Remember to honor the life of fallen Springfield Officers killed in the line of duty.

The community came from all over the Commonwealth to celebrate life. Fallen but not forgotten was the theme of the event that started in West Springfield on Saturday to commemorate the efforts of our brave fallen heroes.

Ride to Remember Director John Delaney told 22News, “We want to embrace those families, that’s why we do this ride, so we never forget.”

The 10th annual Ride to Remember had over 400 people participating in Saturday’s ride with many of those participating being officers and their friends and family. The ride began and concluded at the Irish Cultural Center where officers and the community were able to come together over food, drinks and music, but most important was to honor the lives of our fallen officers and offer support and healing.

“I think if it promotes healing and it also promotes knowledge,” said Westfield Mayor Michael McCabe. “When you have 300 people that are riding, most of them are police, fire, and EMT, then you se their extended families here. The should know that their community is still with them and they are not lost in the shuffle.”

Many of the officers present Saturday night served with some of the fallen officers, such as Kevin Ambrose and Jose Torres, who were killed in the line of duty in 2012.

“It shows the community that cops are human. We laugh, we cry, we bleed,” expressed Delaney. “All of them are great family men and they love their community they work in, they protect and serve everyday, and it’s a thankless job. So we do this to bring attention to those fallen officers, not only just the fallen officers, but their families that they left behind.”

Fallen but not forgotten. In addition to the Ride to Remember the community came together to celebrate the lives of our fallen heroes and the work that they do everyday in our communities. People on Saturday explaining to 22News they hope that events like these can foster a positive relationship between the community and local law enforcement.