Rio Grande Valley border agents reporting frequent encounters with drug smugglers

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border Patrol agents from Texas’ Rio Grande Valley Sector have conducted numerous drug busts in recent days, including four within a seven-hour period that netted more than 1,100 pounds of pot worth an estimated $1 million.

Early Thursday, agents from the Rio Grande City Station spotted several individuals carrying bundles from the river and then loading them onto a vehicle. When agents intervened, they discovered several bundles filled with 450 pound of marijuana.

Photos Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.







April 14: 25 bundles of marijuana, weighing 567.68 pounds, with an estimated value of $454,144 seized near Chapeno, Texas.

April 15: 25 lbs. of marijuana worth an estimated $20,000 seize near Brownsville, Texas

April 15: 338 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $270,720 eized in Escobares, Texas..

On Wednesday, agents from the Rio Grande City, Fort Brown and McAllen stations disrupted three different smuggling attempts that resulted in the seizure 686 pounds of marijuana in the Texas towns Garceno, Escobares, Brownsville and Havana.

On Wednesday morning near Escobares, agents observed 11 individuals running south and crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico. With the assistance of a drug-sniffing dog, agents found five bundles of marijuana. The drugs weighed 338 pounds and had an estimated street value of $270,720.

Also Wednesday, agents assigned to the Fort Brown Station responded to a report of two subjects scaling the border fence near Brownsville. Agents arrested two 17-year-old Mexican nationals and seized 25 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $20,000. The subjects were referred for state prosecution.

Agents filled the back of a Border Patrol pickup unit with marijuana that was abandoned in Chapeno, Texas. (Courtesy CBP)

On Tuesday night, agents from the Rio Grande City Station and the Texas Department of Public Safety were conducting operations near Chapeno, Texas. Agents observed several individuals emerge from the riverbank and load bundles into a waiting SUV. The driver abandoned the vehicle and ran off into Mexico. Agents found 25 bundles of marijuana weighing 568 pounds, with an estimated value of $454,144.

“Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation,” a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release said. “The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.”

