CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As Massachusetts gas prices increase, Gov. Charlie Baker is pushing for tax cuts to help lower gas prices.

The legislation hasn’t really budged since Gov. Baker made the proposal in January. But if passed, it would help a little bit with these ridiculous gas prices.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Massachusetts jumped 19 cents last week, to $4.35, according to AAA Northeast.

Chicopee resident, Don Lamothe said, “I see it when I pump it. I just put 7 gallons at $33 but it is what it is.”

Although the United States barely uses Russian oil, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is still a big factor in the gas-price spike.



The problem at hand is that Russia is one of the world’s biggest oil suppliers. As Massachusetts gas prices increase, Gov. Charlie Baker is pushing for tax cuts, saying he is considering suspending the state’s gas tax but adding that would require action from the Legislature.



Gas prices have climbed 24 percent over the past month in Massachusetts. Baker said he wanted to see the Legislature approve $700 million in tax cuts that he proposed in his budget as a way of giving residents more money. Some lawmakers have already pushed back against cutting state taxes.

“That would be nice for the guys that have to go to work. I will take it too but I don’t know if he will,” said Lamothe.

In the meantime, many are moving towards electric vehicles. President and CEO at Gary Rome Auto Group said those vehicles are flying off the lots.

“Most of our incoming electric vehicles are already sold. Why would you want to pay $5 a gallon when you can charge your car for 34 cents a minute and get a full charge,” said Gary Rome.

In 2021, electric car sales more than doubled nationwide, so it’s only fitting that those numbers will only go up this year as gas prices skyrocket.