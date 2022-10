(WWLP) – It may seem too early to be thinking about Thanksgiving, but experts are already predicting the holiday meal will be expensive. The American Farm Bureau Foundation said Turkey prices ahead of Thanksgiving could reach record high prices.

Last month, the retail price for turkey breast hit a record high of $6.70 per pound. That’s 112 percent higher than the same time last year when it was around $3.16 per pound. The last time turkey prices were this high was in 2015.