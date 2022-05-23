(WWLP) – Cavities are among the world’s most common health problems, they are most common in children, teens, and adults but anyone who has teeth can get cavities, including infants.

They can be caused by a combination of factors, including bacteria in your mouth, frequent snacking, drinking sugary drinks, and not cleaning your teeth well. They appear on the hard surface of your teeth that eventually develop into tiny openings or holes.

If they are not treated they can lead to a severe toothache, infection and tooth loss. Regular dental visits and good brushing and flossing habits are your best protection against cavities and tooth decay.

You may not be aware that a cavity is forming. That’s why it’s important to have regular dental checkups and cleanings