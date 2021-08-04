Ritchie, Walczyk call for Gov. Cuomo’s resignation, impeachment

In this image taken video provided by Office of the NY Governor, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo makes a statement on a pre-recorded video released, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in New York. An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees. State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings Tuesday. (Office of the NY Governor via AP )

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two North Country lawmakers have joined the call for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation.

Both New York State Senator Patty Ritchie, 48-R, and Assemblyman Mark Walcyzk, 116-R, released statements on Tuesday afternoon after results from an independent investigation were released by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Both Ritchie and Walcyzk called for Cuomo’s resignation.

“The findings of the Attorney General’s independent investigation are truly appalling,” Senator Ritchie said in a press release. “This abhorrent behavior is absolutely unacceptable for the top elected office holder in New York State. The independent, in-depth report confirms distributing allegations made by nearly a dozen women and makes it abundantly clear that the Governor must resign.”

Walczyk took to both Twitter and Facebook. voicing his call for action, stating the Governor should be impeached. His posts are included below.

Dusting off old quotes and reusing them for today: "The Governor should be impeached. Immediately." — Mark Walczyk (@MarkWalczyk) August 3, 2021

New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to face mounting pressure from local, state and federal officials to resign from office. This included a list of New York State representatives, governor’s from neighboring states and United States President Joe Biden.