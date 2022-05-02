(WWLP) – Starting Monday at the Registry of Motor Vehicles, if you have a road test scheduled, you now have to start bringing your own car.

The state deployed a fleet of road test vehicles as a safety precaution during the height of the pandemic, but will end the practice Monday.

Vehicles must pass all safety checks, have valid registration, and a current inspection sticker.

They also must feature easy access to a parking break in the center console, for use by the instructor.

If your car doesn’t have a parking brake in the center console, it cannot be used.