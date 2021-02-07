RMV launches new safety and educational tools for first time drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) announced new resources and tools that first-time drivers can use to learn how to drive safely and responsibly.

A new informational online portal has been created with a variety of educational resources and materials that can be used to help guide first-time drivers.

The RMV is also offering online practice learner’s permit exams which can be accessed by customers through Mass.Gov/RMV or by logging into their myRMV account.

“Learning to drive is a serious and thoughtful process, and we are pleased to provide a great deal of materials and resources which will help ensure that new drivers are safe, successful, and ready for the road,” said Acting Secretary and CEO of Transportation Jamey Tesler.

Customers can also purchase a copy of the Massachusetts Class D (Passenger) Drivers Manual and Commercial Driver’s License Manual online using their myRMV accounts, instead of visiting a Service Center.

The portal can be found at https://www.mass.gov/guides/first-time-driver-start-here and to access more information visit www.mass.gov/rmv.