RMV warns consumers of third-party website scams

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is warning people to use only Mass.Gov/RMV when they are trying to renew a license or registration or process any business transactions online. Consumers may be lead to unofficial third-party websites or “mimic sites” that advertise similar services but have no affiliation with the RMV.

The RMV offers these ideas to help consumers verify the website they are using the official site for the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles:

Massachusetts uses the abbreviation “RMV.” Any website using the phrase “Department of Motor Vehicles” or “DMV” should be avoided.

Make sure the Commonwealth’s seal is located somewhere on the page. This will help ensure that it is an official government website. If it cannot be found, customers should leave the site immediately.

Always read the fine print and look for key phrases such as “for-profit” or “privately owned” at the top or bottom of the third-party websites which may note that they are not affiliated with the Commonwealth.

The Registry will never charge a customer to check the status of a license, registration, or title. If the site requires payment to access this information, it is an unsecured mimic site.

At Mass.Gov/RMV , a customer will never be charged to access Registry forms and information, but unofficial third-party sites may charge for this service. Their information is also not guaranteed to be accurate.

, a customer will never be charged to access Registry forms and information, but unofficial third-party sites may charge for this service. Their information is also not guaranteed to be accurate. The Registry never charges for address changes. If a customer uses a mimic site, the change cannot be guaranteed to have actually gone through.

Any information on these third-party websites may not be accurate, and any details or payments that customers submit may not be secure. The RMV is not responsible for the content or actions taken by these sites. For more information on the dangers of third-party services, visit the Mass.Gov/RMV.

Customers with additional questions can contact the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation by calling the Consumer Hotline at (617) 973-8787, or toll-free in MA at (888) 283-3757.