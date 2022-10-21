SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Paving operations is to close access to Lyman Street from Route 202 and Route 33 Friday morning.
The South Hadley Police Department advises using Route 202 to Route 116 as a detour.
by: Kayleigh Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
