SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers should expect delays at a major Springfield intersection Wednesday.

Road restoration work will be going on at the intersection of Sumner Avenue, Belmont Avenue, and Dickinson Street- better known as the “X.” The road work comes following a Columbia Gas maintenance project in the area.

The work will be taking place between 10:00 A.M. and 2:00 P.M., and though there will not be any road closures as a result, you are advised that delays are possible.