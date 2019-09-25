Road work in Southwick expected to cause traffic delays

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) — Crews will be conducting work to resurface Granville Road in Southwick starting Wednesday morning.

Southwick Police told 22News that the work on Granville Road stretches from College Highway to Bugbee Road. It will begin at 7:00AM Wednesday, September 25th and run through Friday, September 27th.

The police department is also warning drivers that there will be raised structures in the roadway over the weekend. Although these structures will be marked, police are urging you to use caution and to expect traffic delays.