(WWLP) – Robocalls with the intent of selling you something, or obtaining your personal information, are illegal.

Under federal trade commission rules informational messages are allowed to be carried out by robot like notifications a flight has been canceled or appointment reminders. Any attempt to solicit a sale though, is illegal under federal law.

The National Do Not Call Registry is designed to stop sales calls from real companies that follow the law – giving telemarketers a list of numbers they cannot call.

If you answer the call and hear a recorded message and it’s not from a permitted agency, hang up right away, don’t press any buttons, and report the call to the FTC at donotcall.gov.