Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will arrive in New York City Saturday

Singers gather on a stage beneath the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree after the 77-foot high tree was illuminated in the 87th annual tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (WWLP) – The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is on the road Thursday night to New York City.

Social distance guidelines to see the tree are still in the works from Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office, but organizers say the tradition will still go on.

On Thursday morning, crews cut down a 75 foot tall, Norway spruce that stood outside a home in Oneonta, New York. Donated by a local business, the tree arrives in Manhattan by flatbed Saturday to be prepped for its illuminating global debut.

Around 35,000 lights and a Swarovski crystal star will eventually adorn the tree. Paula Dick, whose family donated the tree said, “This year I think people need hope. Hope people see it and it brings joy to their life.”

Paula’s husband, Al Dick, added, “I’m happy because it didn’t get canceled. Everything this summer got canceled.”

This year’s tree lightning will be televised Friday, December 4, on 22News.