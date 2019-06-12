“Rockin’ the Runway” promotes inclusiveness

(KUSA) If fashion shows are about sharing who you are, Emily Waldo will have no problem on the runway.

“I’m kinda shy. No, not really,” Waldo says. “I’m never shy.”

The 33-year-old woman has a developmental disability, yet she lives alone independently and relishes her chance to be a model an at event called Rockin’ the Runway Together put on the by Developmental Disabilities Resource Center in Lakewood, Colorado.

We’ve brought people with developmental disabilities with other members of the community without disabilities to enjoy a night of fashion and music,” says Michele Majeune, DDRC Director of Community Relations.

She wants people to make connections.

“Our whole point was bringing people together around this shared experience and through that getting to know someone that they otherwise wouldn’t rub shoulders with,” Majeune says.

