MASS. (WWLP)- With the Spring building season just weeks away, Habitat for Humanity in Springfield and Northampton can now count on some much needed financial support.

Habitat for Humanity was grateful to learn that Rocky’s Ace Hardware locations in the Pioneer Valley have launched a weeklong fundraising campaign.

Beginning today, eight local Rocky’s stores are starting a round-up fundraising campaign to benefit the agency.

The Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Springfield, Amiee Giroux said, “I mean it’s great, it’s even better when we have businesses that are willing to partner with us, and help us to meet our mission so it’s really good, we’re really excited about it.”

Money from Rocky’s initiative is expected to generate stepped up housing construction for families of limited means to move into the first recently constructed home of their own.