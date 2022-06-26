(WWLP) – There’s a way patrons of Rocky’s Ace Hardware can help support patients of local Children’s Miracle Networks hospitals.

The store is hosting a round-up fundraising campaign throughout western Massachusetts. The campaign began this past Friday and will run through July 4th.

During that time, customers can visit any of the eight Rocky’s Ace Hardware store locations in western Massachusetts or the ten Connecticut locations and round-up their totals for this cause.

Those funds will go directly to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, including Baystate Children’s hospital in Springfield. Last year, they raised almost $21 million.

“We had a successful campaign in April to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and wanted to build on that success,” said Rocky’s Ace Hardware President Rocco Falcone. “CMN helps the more than 10 million kids each year who rely on care from a children’s hospital get the best possible medical treatment. We are proud to give back to the communities we serve in such a meaningful way, and know this is important to our customers as well.”

In order to provide the best care for kids, children’s hospitals rely on donations and community support, since Medicaid and insurance don’t cover the entire cost.