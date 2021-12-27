Roe V. Wade lawyer, Sarah Weddington, dead at 76

AUSTIN, Tx. (WWLP/AP) — Sarah Weddington, the Texas lawyer who argued the abortion rights case Roe v. Wade before the U.S. Supreme Court, died Sunday at the age of 76.

Susan Hays a former student and colleague of Weddington, said she died in her sleep early Sunday morning at her Austin home. Weddington had reportedly been in poor health.

Weddington is best known for arguing the case of Roe V. Wade in front of the U.S. Supreme court at the age of 26. The case of “Jane Roe,” whose real name was Norma McCorvey, was brought against Dallas County District Attorney Henry Wade and eventually advanced to the Supreme Court.