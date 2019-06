PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident in the Dalton Avenue area Monday night.

Pittsfield Police said the person was taken to Berkshire Medical Center as a precaution after a car rolled over at Dalton and Allengate Avenue.

Eastbound traffic was diverted as police and fire crews assisted.

Dalton Avenue has since fully reopened.

