STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Fire Department reported a single-car accident on Sunday morning.

The Massachusetts State Police and the Sturbridge Rescue arrived at the area around 6:00 a.m. for a single car rolled over down and off the median at 84 Westbound.

Only minor injures were reported and those injured have been taken to the hospital.

The Sturbridge Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Police are still investigating the cause of the incident.