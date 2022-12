SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – A rollover crash is causing heavy delays on I-91 North in Springfield.

Our 22News crew could see a vehicle flipped onto its side on the on-ramp to I-91 North from the South End Bridge. It happened just before 7:00 AM Friday.

Traffic is backing up across the South End Bridge into Agawam.

22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.