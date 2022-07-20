SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a man has been given felony charges for allegedly threatening employees at Harpoon Eddie’s in Sylvan Beach with a knife during an incident on July 16th.

According to Police, on Saturday, July 16th, 41-year-old Zachary J. Martin of Rome was at Harpoon Eddie’s restaurant/bar at 611 Park Ave in the village of Sylvan Beach when he allegedly became intoxicated a had to be escorted off the premises by employees. While this was taking place, Martin allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to physically injure the employees.

Zachary J. Martin of Rome was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

Menacing in the Second Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

He was arraigned in Oneida County CAP Court and then released on his own recognizance.