ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is reporting that two men have been given multiple criminal weapons charges after an incident at Denny’s in Rome that took place on August 31st.

Around 6:21 pm on Wednesday, officers arrived at the Denny’s Restaurant at 200 South James Street after receiving a suspicious activity complaint. On the scene, a Denny’s employee told officers that a man, who would later be identified as 37-year-old Sandick Dorvil of Rome, allegedly came into the restaurant through the back door wearing a black mask and carrying a handgun. Dorvil allegedly then left through the same back door and was seen walking away with another man, who would later be identified as 31-year-old Vincent Nelson of Rome, toward Walgreens.

Officers were able to find two men who fit the description of Dorvil and Nelson around 213 South James Street in Rome and began to approach them for questioning. But as they did, Nelson fled down Canal Street, starting a brief foot pursuit. Dorvil stayed and identified himself to the police.

During the chase with Nelson, officers allegedly witnessed him reach for his waistband and discard what appeared to be a handgun onto the roof of a building. Officers were then able to take him into custody shortly after without further incident.

The Rome Fire Department was called in to assist with gaining access onto the roof where officers saw Nelson throw the object during the chase. When they did, they allegedly recovered a loaded black and dark gray 9mm handgun with 6 rounds of additional ammunition.

At the conclusion of the investigation 37-year-old Sandick Dorvil was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Menacing in the Second Degree

31-year-old Vincent Nelson was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Dorvil and Nelson were processed and held for arraignment where they were remanded to the Oneida County Jail. If you should have any information about this case, please contact the Rome Police Departments TIP line at 315-339-7744. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.