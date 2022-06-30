ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is investigating an arson that took place at an apartment complex in Rome and is asking the public for any information they may have.

According to police, around 3:40 am on, Saturday, June 11th, an unidentified man allegedly threw a homemade ‘Molotov Cocktail’ at an apartment at Liberty Gardens at 200 North Levitt Street.

The Rome Police Department is looking for any assistance from the public regarding an investigation into an arson that took place on June 11th, 2022, at 3:40 am. Reports say that nobody was home in the apartment that was targeted, but other apartments in the immediate vicinity were occupied. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a tall man, wearing all-black clothing. There was char mark damage to the concrete, the building posts, and an air-conditioner.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, please contact the Rome Department at 315-339-7780 or TIP line at 315-339-7744. You can also make a 100% anonymous tip on the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1(866)730-8477, or by visiting www.p3tips.com.