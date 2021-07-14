Ronald McDonald House opens Lake George cottage for family respite

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Visitors to the village of Lake George get joy, serenity and familiy memories from the trip.

Now, those with children fighting cancer and other illnesses can get what they need from it, too.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capitol Region came to the village on Wednesday to cut the ribbon on the new Ronald McDonald Family Retreat at Krantz Cottage, a two-family home that’s already seen its first two families staying there.

The cottage is a renovated former law office used by lawyer Howard Krantz, whose daughters were among those in attendance.

Also present were Lake George Mayor Bob Blais; officials from the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capitol Region; and New York State Senator Dan Stec.