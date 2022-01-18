Board of Directors of MLK family services concerned with future after death of Ronn Johnson

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the death of Martin Luther King family services Executive Director Ronn Johnson, The Board of Directors are concerned with the future of their human services agency.

Family Services Board Chairman, Dr. Calvin Hill issued a statement today saying:

“That while in no way can we replace Ronn, we’re faced with a point in time where we must come together to ensure the Martin Luther king Junior Family Services Center Remains the Keeper of the Dream”. Adding, It’s what Ronn would have wanted.

Ronn Johnson passed away Saturday night, leafing a legacy of distinguished community service The Martin Luther King family services meets the needs of thousands of families here in the Pioneer Valley.