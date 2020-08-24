Rookie Tight Ends Asiasi, Keene showing upside at Patriots camp

by: Yianni Kourakis

Posted: / Updated:

FOXBORO, MA (WPRI) – The Patriots are hoping to revamp the Tight End position in their offense and so far rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene look like they’ll be able to contribute as they get a crash course in an abbreviated off season.

