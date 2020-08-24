Rookie Tight Ends Asiasi, Keene showing upside at Patriots camp

BOSTON (SHNS) - A federal court judge said Monday that three landlords who have sued the state over its moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic are unlikely to prevail on their claim that the law unconstitutionally infringes on their lease agreements with tenants.

The preliminary finding by U.S. District Court Judge Mark Wolf came at the end of a long day of arguments in a case brought by landlords seeking to overturn the four-month-old law on multiple constitutional grounds in both state and federal court.