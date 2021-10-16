Rotary Club Truck Day and Pumpkin Fest

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Experience the excitement of real trucks and cool vehicles at the Great Barrington Rotary Club’s Truck Day and Pumpkin Fest on October 17 at Ski Butternut, 380 State Road.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature activities for the whole family. Some of those activities include: “Exploring Trucks and Race Cars (not driving them), Music, Games, Silent Auction & Raffles, Pumpkin drop, Pumpkin Painting, Duck Race, Food & Drinks, Face Painting, and a special event, the Giant Pumpkin Drop will be at 2:00 pm.”

The event will cost $15 per car load, and at the Duck Race there will be an entrance fee of five dollars for one duck or five ducks for $20 .

